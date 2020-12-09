x
Newport News

MISSING: Newport News Police searching for 39-year-old man

Michael S. Malcolm rented a campsite at Newport News Park from Sept. 8-Sept. 15. Police found his car and belongings but were unable to locate him.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police is asking the public's help locating a 39-year-old man who went missing after camping this week.

Police said Michael S. Malcolm, of Virginia Beach, rented a campsite at Newport News Park from Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 15.

On Friday night, a family member contacted the police to file a missing person's report.

Officers went to the park and found Michael's vehicle site and personal belongings.

The park area was searched but police officers were unable to locate Michael.

Michael Malcolm is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald haircut.

Police do not know what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

If you see or locate Michael Malcolm, call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.

Credit: Newport News Police Department
