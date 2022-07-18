ASHANTI ALERT: Newport News woman could be endangered, last seen near church

Shanitia Mikell Eure-Lewis is believed to possibly be in danger due to her lack of communication with family, according to police.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police and the Newport News Police Department are searching for a missing woman who is considered to be endangered.

Shanitia Mikell Eure-Lewis, 35, was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church at 5405 Roanoke Avenue, according to the police department.

Eure-Lewis is believed to possibly be in danger due to her lack of communication with family. As a result, Virginia State Police has issued an Ashanti Alert for Eure-Lewis.

Eure-Lewis is roughly five feet and seven inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored pinstripe shirt and pants with tan flats.