UPDATE: Missing Newport News girl found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Newport News Police say 5-year-old Reyna Frazier has been safely located. No other information was given on her whereabouts.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 5-year-old girl in Newport News.

According to Newport News Police, Reyna Frazier was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Catina Way.

Reyna is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a teal nightgown.