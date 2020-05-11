UPDATE: Missing Newport News girl found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Newport News Police say 5-year-old Reyna Frazier has been safely located. No other information was given on her whereabouts.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 5-year-old girl in Newport News.
According to Newport News Police, Reyna Frazier was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Catina Way.
Reyna is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a teal nightgown.
If you've found Reyna Frazier, please call the Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.