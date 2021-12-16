Tighter security: Menchville, Woodside high schools beef up safety measures following deadly shooting

The students at Menchville High School and Woodside High School returned to classes Thursday morning. More security measures were waiting for them.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 15, 2021.

Several parents and community members shared their concerns for Newport News students' safety after a boy was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Newport News police said 17-year-old Justice Dunham was shot in the parking lot of Menchville High School. It happened after a basketball game.

According to officers, a fight broke out in the parking lot just before 18-year-old Demari Batten let off the gunshots, killing Dunham.

Batten was a student at Warwick High School. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and other firearm charges.

The students at Woodside high and Menchville returned to classes Thursday morning. Their classes were canceled Wednesday in wake of the shooting.

The school added extra security including extra searches in the building for more safety.