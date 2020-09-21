More than 500 homes could be coming to Newport News and the EDA’s Endview tract

The presentation included a discussion about the vision for the development, an overview of the design process, and a walkthrough of the concept plan.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's a concept that would significantly change the Jefferson Avenue/Yorktown Road area in Newport News.

More than 500 homes could be coming between Newport News Park and Yorktown Naval Weapons Station housing, with possible commercial development as well.

The Newport News Economic Development Authority (EDA) and WeldenField and Rowe hosted a virtual presentation on the concept plan for the development of the EDA’s Endview tract, located at 350 Yorktown Road. The presentation included a discussion about the vision for the development, an overview of the design process, and a walk-through of the concept plan.

The development would surround the historic Endview House. EDA leaders have said they will not impact the fields that are part of the Endview property.

Secretary/Treasurer of the EDA and director of development Florence Kingston said the city needs new quality housing. She said the EDA and developer have tried to find the right balance of not bringing too much development and trying to protect the property surrounding the Endview House.

She added, this isn't the first time the EDA has tried to develop the property. There were talks in the past of bringing a mall to the site, but the EDA has always leaned toward building homes on the property.

Kingston said they’re moving into the technical stage. They’re still taking comments and input and are working with a developer on a formalized agreement. Moving forward, the proposed concept will still require rezoning, a traffic impact study, and infrastructure costs.

"We're working with someone that respects the viewshed," Kingston said.

Hailey Day lives in the Lee Hall area. While she understands Newport News is growing and more housing is needed, she's not too sure about the proposed site.

“The biggest thing is we don't get too close to building on top of natural sites that were involved in great pieces of our history,” Day said.

Day said that whatever happens, she wants it done right.

“We should be a lot more cautious about building so close to historical landmarks and cutting into green lands,” Day said. “They should keep in mind the wildlife in the woods and trying to make sure you go about the proper procedures of removing wildlife before tearing down.”

Last year, Newport News’ Economic Development selected WeldenField Development, LLC, and its Hampton Roads-based Partner, Brian Rowe with WeldenField & Rowe as the Preferred Developer for its Endview tract.