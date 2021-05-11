Mother accused of murdering baby, stabbing other child in Newport News

Police said Sarah Ganoe, 35, killed her 10-month-old boy and critically injured her 8-year-old daughter. Officers found the children with several stab wounds.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said a woman is charged with murder after she stabbed her 10-month-old baby boy to death and critically injured her 8-year-old daughter.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 300 block of Hilltop Drive for a woman in distress. That's right off of Warwick Boulevard.

In a news conference Tuesday, Chief Steve Drew said the fiancé of the woman was the person who contacted emergency dispatchers. The fiancé made the call after he received a text message from the woman, Sarah Whitney Ganoe, 35.

When officers got to the apartment on Hilltop Drive, they found the baby, Zell Howard, and the 8-year-old girl stabbed several times.

Police rendered aid to the children, but the 10-month-old died in the apartment. First responders took the 8-year-old girl to the hospital. The girl then was flown to Norfolk for treatment.

Drew said the fiancé is the father of the baby who died. The father of the 8-year-old girl does not live in Virginia.

Chief calls it a "horrific scene" He said the two children had multiple stab wounds.

Ganoe has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of felony child neglect.

“Any loss of life is difficult, but it’s especially challenging when it involves innocent children,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said. “I cannot be more impressed with the professionalism and compassion demonstrated by Newport News police personnel, starting with the dispatchers who took the call to the officers, detectives and forensic technicians who handled and processed a horrific crime scene.

Drew said officers had been to the apartment prior to the stabbings.

