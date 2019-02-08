NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James City County Police said Ronald Morehouse had inappropriate and vulgar conversations with a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat on March 27th.

Morehouse is in a relationship with the 12-year-old girl's mother, Sarah Johnson. Court documents said the girl's biological father saw the messages and made the report. James City County Police arrested Morehouse in April.

Court documents said the girl's 15-year-old sister later told the police, after finding out about Morehouse’s arrest that Morehouse sexually abused her in their Newport News, as far back as 2017 when she was just 14.

Court documents said both girl’s mother, Sarah Johnson, allowed Morehouse to assault her 15-year-old daughter while she watched and gave instructions to her daughter or there would be consequences.

The 15-year-old told police Morehouse recorded some of the incidents on his laptop.

Police arrested Johnson Wednesday. The charges Johnson faces are:

Abduction

Conspiracy, Indecent Liberties with Child

Conspiracy, Sodomy

Produce Child Porn

Conspiracy Child Abuse/Neglect,

Conspiracy, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Johnson was in the Newport News City Jail late Thursday afternoon. Her preliminary hearing is on September 4th at 10:30 a.m.

Morehouse’s trial is set for James City County Circuit Court August 19th at 1:00 p.m.