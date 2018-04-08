NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning after his bike hit a tree, police said.

The accident was reported to dispatch around 10:07 a.m. The crash was reported on City Center Boulevard near the overpass traveling eastbound, Assistant PIO Brandon Maynard said.

Officers on scene found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries. The man was riding a Honda motorcycle.

Maynard said after investigating, the motorcyclist was said to have hit a tree.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

All eastbound traffic on City Center Boulevard is blocked while the crash is being investigated, Maynard said.

The Crash Team Unit will be investigating the motorcycle accident.

