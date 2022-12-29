Man dies in motorcycle crash in Newport News City Center

When police got to the scene, they found the motorcycle's driver seriously hurt, and rushed him to a hospital. Doctors there couldn't save his life.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died at the hospital after getting into a motorcycle crash in the City Center area of Newport News on Wednesday.

Police officers said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved -- one was a motorcycle, but police didn't say what the other one was.

When they got to the scene, they found the motorcycle's driver seriously hurt, and rushed him to a hospital. Doctors there couldn't save his life.

Police didn't share his name or age.

The other unnamed driver, who is 24, was also taken to the hospital, but he was expected to be okay.