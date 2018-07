NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle and a Toyota sedan on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:22 a.m. at Enterprise Drive and Warwick Boulevard. The 23-year-old man operating the motorcycle was injured and taken to a local hospital. The woman who was driving the Toyota was not injured.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

