Virginia Living Museum creates holiday-themed trails for social-distancing night walk event

The Virginia Living Museum is opening its trails for its "Nature Night Holiday Lights" event. Families will be guided through each path by holiday-themed lights.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News museum is illuminating its outdoor and Dinosaur Discovery Trails with decorative lights this season to put families in the holiday spirit.

The Virginia Living Museum is kicking off its "Nature Holiday Lights" event on Friday, Nov. 27. Families will be able to experience the night walks from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 2, 2021.

For the guests walking through the paths at night, there will be holiday-themed lights there to guide them. They will be treated with candy canes, cookies and hot cocoa.

Additionally, there will be items that are available for purchase with CREDIT CARD ONLY including light-up toys and other wearable gadgets.

The night walk is being sponsored by National Exterminating.

COVID-19 regulations will be in place, and one-way traffic will be enforced throughout the entire outdoor event. Guests will be required to wear a mask and there will be no indoor access.

Abbitt Planetarium is also hosting an extravaganza combining holiday music and decorative laser lights. The planetarium will be featuring "Mystery of the Christmas Star" and its popular "Laser Holidays" shows.

Both shows that run in Nov. and Dec. will have limited seating, in order to comply with coronavirus safety rules.

VLM members can buy their "Nature Nights Holiday Lights" tickets on sale for $9 and non-members can purchase on sale for $12. Tickets are limited. Click here to see the specific dates.

Additionally, guests can add a planetarium show ticket to their holiday fun: members are $3 and non-members are $6. Click here to purchase a planetarium ticket.

The museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.