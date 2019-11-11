NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Veterans Day, a Navy veteran doctor now dentist decided to help others out who have problems with their teeth.

Affordable Dentures & Implants Dentist Jamiah Dawson served 16 years in the Navy. Her patient, Travis Arrington served in the United States Navy for nearly 30 years. He served for nine deployments, including Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom

Arrington first came to Dawson's office for a simple fix, but she said she could help him out even more.

Dawson provided free dental care to Arrington and another veteran.

"We have that bond already, and just to find that out by accident, it was even more like the icing on the cake,” said Jamiah Dawson.

Arrington said for several years, he tried to get his teeth fixed though the Navy, but the timing never lined up. On Monday, he is all smile thanks to the program.

"I finally get to have something that I wanted. I never knew it would come this way though," said Travis Arrington. "When we out here and we have boots on the ground, no matter what branch you serve, it's bigger than you."

The dental care provided included teeth extractions, bone grafting, dentures, and implant surgery, with implants donated by Straumann Neodent, biologics donated by Bio Horizons, and crowns and abutments donated by NDX Albensi.

“I witness every day the kind of life transformation that occurs in my patients who, for the first time in years, smile again and enjoy a regular meal,” Dawson said. “This is a true honor for me to give back to our military veterans. We need to take care of our own.”

Dr. Jamiah Dawson’s Affordable Dentures & Implants practice is located at 12731 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The company Affordable Dentures & Implants was originally founded in 1975. Now, it's the largest network of providers concentrating on denture and implant services in the U.S., with more than 280 affiliated practices in the U.S.