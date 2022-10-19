New airline takes off in Newport News

Avelo Airlines made its first flight to the Peninsula Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new airline is starting service at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. It will begin a new service for Peninsula passengers.

“We’re really excited that people are choosing to say hello to Avelo,” said Courtney Goff, a spokesperson for Avelo Airlines.

The airline company will now offer nonstop flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale twice a week. A one-way fare starts at $49.

“We’re excited to be here in Newport News where there hasn’t been traditional air service to leisure destinations," Goff said. "So with us being here and offering our low fares, we hope that it will generate some travel interest to stay on the peninsula.”

.@AveloAir has touched down on the runway at the @NewportAirport for the first time!



It’s the airlines first flight to the Peninsula on a new route connecting Newport News to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/uhTODCefBR — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) October 19, 2022

Wednesday morning, a plane made its way to Newport News from Orlando and back. Dozens of passengers got off the first Avelo flight in Newport News.

One of those passengers was Michael Giardino the executive director of the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

“The crew is wonderful both in Orlando and in the aircraft," he said. "It was a great flight.”

Giardino said the buzz about Avelo’s arrival at the airport is sparking interest from many other airlines.

“I just got back from an air business conference," he said. "I had 10 meetings with airlines. I’ve never had 10 meetings with airlines.”

Giardino said he looks forward to growing the airport and it starts with Avelo.

“We want to grow Avelo," he said. "We want people to book this service. And Avelo goes to a lot of other destinations than just Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. So, we’re looking to grow this brand.”