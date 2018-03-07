NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- On Monday in Newport News, the city's new police chief Steve Drew acted on his promise of engaging with the community.

Over the weekend, in just two days, there were two murders just blocks apart. The young victims, 24-year-old Emiaja Harris, and 21-year-old Glenn Travers were gunned down in separate shootings.

Those two homicides bring the total so far in Newport News to 15 this year. That's up from 10 this time last year. It's concerning for Chief Drew, which is why he and his officers went door to door in that neighborhood, even making a stop at the Boys and Girls Club.

.@NewportNewsPD Chief Drew & officers were out at the Tarrytown Apartments & a complex on Tricia Lane talking to citizens after two homicides last week. He also stopped by the Boys & Girls Club Pinedale Manor Unit to talk to the neighborhood kids. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/wYTUXBdy8k — Chenue Her 13News Now (@13ChenueHer) July 2, 2018

If you have any information on these homicides, you're asked to call the police. You can also call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

