New NTSB report details deadly plane crash at Newport News airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new report details a small plane crash at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport that left one person dead and two others seriously hurt on Oct. 6.

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, the flight instructor and co-pilot, died at the scene of the crash. The student pilot -- 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Oyebode -- and an unidentified passenger went to Riverside Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to a report from the National Security Transportation Board (NTSB), surveillance video shows that the plane, a Cessna 172, entered a steep, nose-high pitch attitude after taking off from runway 20.

The airplane began to turn left, reaching an altitude of around 50 to 100 feet before it made a descending left turn and impacted the ground west of the runway.

A witness of the crash, another flight instructor, told NTSB investigators he saw the plane reach a height of around 200 feet off the ground when the left wing stalled and dropped.

The witness thought the flight instructor tried to recover from the stall because the plane's wings leveled out briefly before the left wing dropped again. He said the plane hit the ground on its belly.