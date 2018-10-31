NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Drivers in Newport News are trying to figure out why new signs are popping up by one road.

“No Thru Trucks” and “Through Trucks Prohibited” signs are now posted at the end of Old Denbigh Boulevard and Oriana Road, which is the road that connects Denbigh Boulevard and Route 17 in York County.

According to VDOT, a "through truck" is any truck or truck and trailer or semitrailer combination that travels from one point to another and having no origin or destination along the route traveled.

Some people who live in the area say huge trucks travel this road frequently and wonder if safety is an issue. So far in 2018, there have been 18 accidents on or around Oriana Road and Old Denbigh Boulevard. One was deadly.

The road is a quick and easy way to get from Newport News to York County, or vice versa.

Colleen Martin lives on Old Denbigh Boulevard. She calls the road a shortcut.

“A very convenient cut through,” Martin said. “It can shave 25 minutes off my commute, but I know the signs weren't there before.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC