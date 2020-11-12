NY man accused of mail fraud, ID theft in Newport News receives sentencing

A 25-year-old man who used to live in Newport News is going to prison for stealing mail from victims in VA to open bank accounts in their name.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A New York man who used to live in Newport News is facing prison time for stealing other people's mail to fraudulently open bank accounts.

Christopher A. Phillips, 25, from NY is was sentenced to three years in prison for a mail fraud and identity theft scheme involving at least 12 victims. The victims of ID theft lived in Isle of Wight, Southampton and Sussex counties.

In a statement from the US Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of VA, it said the victims were unaware, while Phillips was stealing their mail using their personal information to open bank accounts and lines of credit in their name.

The court documents said Phillips would use mail-tracking services and follow mail routes to make sure he was getting the newest information of account access before it got to the victims.

Once he received the account access he used the accounts multiple times to pay for things including goods and services, spending a total of $35,000.

When Phillip's was arrested, officers said they found more stolen mail and electronic devices with more suspected victims.