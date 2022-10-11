Newly elected leaders hope to infuse fresh ideas for Newport News City Council

The November elections means a new chapter for Newport News leadership, as three soon-to-be councilmembers will replace decades of experience on the dais.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The November elections spelled a new chapter of leadership in Newport News.

Four new faces, including the mayor, will take a seat on Newport News City Council, come January. At 33, Phillip Jones will be one of the city’s youngest mayors in history, along with three newly elected council members.

Voters elected Curtis Bethany III in the North District, Cleon Long in the Central District, and John Eley in the South District.

“I think we will be able to inject some new, fresh ideas and blood into the city council," said Long.

They will command the seats of incumbents Sharon Scott, Saundra Cherry, and David Jenkins. No incumbents ran for re-election on city council. Cherry, Jenkins and Councilmember Tina Vick lost to Jones in the mayoral race.

The four new leaders will replace more than 40 years of experience on the council.

“I think people overwhelmingly chose a new direction for the city," said Bethany.

Bethany, 31, suggests the infusion will bring a healthy balance of perspectives with others in council chambers.

“The more diverse a council or board or organization is, the better the organization can speak to the needs of the city," said Bethany. "Generations have different perspectives. They go through different things, and having that healthy balance is important."

Eley is currently a Newport News School Board member. Once sworn-in as a city councilman, someone will be appointed to fill the remainder of his term.

“I think working together with their knowledge and experience in governing the city, it’s going to be a great partnership," said Eley.

In the race for Newport News City Council, @13NewsNow spoke with John Eley III. He claims victory in the South District.



Eley, a sitting school board member, says he is looking forward to step in the new role. pic.twitter.com/qEQacsVWsK — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) November 9, 2022

Eley said his experience on the Newport News School Board will also bring a new perspective and hopefully, a stronger relationship between the board and council.

Each council member-elect told 13News Now they’ve already started having conversations about working together for the future of Newport News and its citizens.

“We’ve already started talking about, hey, what are some of your ideas that you want to get accomplished?" said Long.

“The citizens [...] want to move Newport News forward in a direction where we compete with the next Charlotte or we compete with the next major city," said Eley.

Hampton Roads resident Gregg Hucks agrees.

"I want to see more of these type of areas where you can eat, and work-mix space, where you can work and still be in an environment, where it just gives you a positive energy," he said.

Hucks also said he’s excited to see what the new council lineup can do.