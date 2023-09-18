Man in hospital with serious injury after shooting in Newport News

When police got to the scene they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a 'life-threatening gunshot wound.'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital with a serious gunshot wound after a shooting in Newport News early Monday morning, says a Newport News Police spokesperson.

At around 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to 700 Waterfront Circle for a report of a person lying in front of a building.

When they got to the scene they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a 'life-threatening gunshot wound.'

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.