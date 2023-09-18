Man in hospital with serious injury after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital with a serious gunshot wound after a shooting in Newport News early Monday morning, says a Newport News Police spokesperson.
At around 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to 700 Waterfront Circle for a report of a person lying in front of a building.
When they got to the scene they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a 'life-threatening gunshot wound.'
The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Those with information regarding this incident should call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247–2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888–562–5887 or online at p3tips.com.