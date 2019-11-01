NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured an 18-year-old late Thursday night.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of 26th Street. Arriving officers found the victim, an 18-year-old Newport News man, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.