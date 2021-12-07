Man killed, woman hurt following shooting in Newport News

The shooting happened in the first block of 28th Street around 10:30 Monday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another hurt.

Officers say they were called to the first block of 28th Street around 10:30 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects at this time.