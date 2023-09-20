Adrian Lewis trial: Woman testifies, reveals his affair prior to murdered wife's disappearance

Lewis' wife, Shanita Eure-Lewis, disappeared last summer. Wednesday was the third day of his murder trial in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On the stand in Newport News circuit court Wednesday morning: Tomeka Davis said Adrian Lewis had an “on and off again” sexual relationship with her, during his marriage to Shanita Eure-Lewis.

Eure-Lewis disappeared last summer. Though police haven’t found Eure-Lewis’ body, Adrian Lewis is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Newport News Circuit Court Judge Bryant Sugg is hearing the case.

Tomeka Davis said in July 2022, the month Eure-Lewis disappeared, Adrian Lewis told her he suspected his wife of cheating.

Davis said Lewis told her: “He would hurt [his wife] if he ever caught her cheating.”

The prosecution pointed out: Adrian Lewis had a problem with Shanita Eure-Lewis talking to other people, but he had a relationship with Davis.

Davis said in the week before Eure-Lewis’ disappearance, Lewis showed up at her house, intoxicated, with a gun and said he searched for Eure-Lewis.

Davis said she told him to go home and the next day she said Lewis texted her: “You saved her for a night but if she don’t act right tonight, she’s done.”

Davis said on the day Shanita Eure-Lewis disappeared, Adrian Lewis called her and said, “I did it.”

When she asked what he did, Davis said Lewis laughed and said, “Nothing. I’m just playing.”

Davis also said Lewis suspected Eure-Lewis of cheating on him with a man named Carlos.

Davis said the morning Eure-Lewis disappeared, Lewis asked her to call and text Carlos while pretending to be Shanita Eure-Lewis.

Dr. Carlos Myers testified in court that he worked as Eure-Lewis’ podiatrist. He denied they ever had a sexual relationship.

He said he and Eure-Lewis were friends and he dated her sister for a time.

Eure-Lewis’ sister Deidra Eure also took the stand Wednesday.

She said on the day Eure-Lewis disappeared, she and police officers discovered her sister’s purse and shoes inside a dumpster along with a dirty shovel and a tarp.

Earlier that day, she said she ran into Adrian Lewis at that dumpster and he appeared “drenched in sweat.”

Shanita Eure Lewis and Adrian Lewis’ son also testified Wednesday. He said his father accused his mother of cheating and the day she disappeared, he helped his father pack for a trip to Jamaica.