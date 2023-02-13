Newport News airport's executive director fired by board

By a vote of 4 to 1, the Peninsula Airport Commission voted to terminate Airport Executive Director Michael Giardino, effective immediately.

By a vote of 4 to 1, the Peninsula Airport Commission voted to terminate Airport Executive Director Michael Giardino, effective immediately.

While board chairwoman Lindsey Carney-Smith would not specify reasons for the termination, she says the airport is focused on growth.

Giardino, who had been the airport's executive director for five years, had no comment about the vote.

The board had been taking a close look at the Giardino's performance in recent months. It was a specific topic of discussion in a closed session during a January 26 board meeting, and minutes from a December 21 board meeting specify concerns about the lack of enplanements for American Airlines and low-cost airline Avelo, which made its debut at the airport in October.

A $2.5 million loss is forecasted for the fiscal year. About 93,000 enplanements are projected between Avelo and American — far below the 151,000 needed for the airport to break even, according to the minutes.

According to the airport financials as indicated in the minutes, Avelo's enplanements would not make up for the loss of American flights to Philadelphia.

Presently, American only flies to Charlotte from Newport News.

In an email earlier this month, Giardino responded to questions from 13News Now about whether he's confident Avelo will stay in Newport News, saying, "we do not discuss publicly potential service or airline discussions related to new air service."

Giardino also provided links to articles about how smaller airports countrywide are struggling.