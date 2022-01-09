Newport News 'Ambassador Pass' offers free admission to attractions around the city

The Ambassador Pass is valid for two adults and two children. It guarantees free one-time admission to eight different spots around the city.

Newport News city leaders want residents to be a tourist in their own city by participating in the Ambassador Pass program.

The pass gives Newport News citizens and city employees free admission to different attractions around the city.

Janie Tross of the Newport News Visitor Center said that when it comes to attractions, Newport News has a lot of competition from neighboring cities across Hampton Roads.

She explained that the goal of the program is to give passholders a chance to learn more about all Newport News has to offer.

“It encourages Newport News residents, it encourages Newport News city employees to be a visitor in their own hometown," Tross said.

“One of the biggest reasons people come to the area is to visit family and friends, so we though we need to educate these Newport News folks on what’s going on, so when their family and friends come to visit they will think of the Newport News attractions instead of just our famous neighbors.”

This is the 22nd year of the Newport News Ambassador Pass program.

The Ambassador Pass is valid for two adults and two children. It guarantees free one-time admission to eight different spots around the city, with the attractions rotating every weekend.

The attractions offered this year include:

Lee Hall Mansion

Virginia Living Museum

James A. Fields House

Endview Plantation

Peninsula SPCA & Barnyard

Lee Hall Depot

Virginia War Museum

Mariners' Museum and Park

“The reaction is just wonderful. People are so gracious and so thankful that they can do this," Tross said.

You must be a Newport News resident or a city worker to get a pass. To qualify, all you need is proof of Newport News residency or City of Newport News employment.