NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Animal Control is trying to track down a man who left a dog at a shelter on Wednesday.

Officials said a man was caught on surveillance video around 5:15 a.m. dropping off a small black dog at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

Animal Control said the man was out of camera view for a few minutes before he reappeared without the puppy. He then walked away toward Jefferson Avenue. The dog was then seen running in the direction of the man, then turning and heading in the opposite direction and out of camera view.

Around 8:15 a.m. a puppy that resembled the small black dog in the video was found dead on Jefferson Avenue near the shelter.

Newport News Animal Control Officers are trying to identify the man and talk to him regarding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

