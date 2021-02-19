Tactical situation in Newport News after man fires shots inside apartment

A man reportedly fired two shots into an interior wall of the residence. Neighbors in the next-door apartment were not hurt and were able to get out safely.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are on the scene of an apartment building after reports of a man fired shots inside one of the units.

Police say they were called to the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue around 4:44 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they learned an adult man had fired two shots into an interior wall of the residence. Neighbors in the next-door apartment were not hurt and were able to get out safely.

Officers say they attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he refused to leave the apartment. After several unsuccessful attempts, police called in a tactical situation at 6:16 p.m. which remains currently remains ongoing.