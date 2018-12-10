NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Gregory Grell, 35, of Newport News is in custody for a robbery from a business.

Newport News police officers responded to the 100 block of Ottis Street for a robbery from a business Thursday, Oct. 11 at 5:16 p.m.

The owner of the business reported to police that a man walked up to him, displayed a weapon, and demanded cash. He was able to give a description to police.

After a thorough investigation, detectives located Grell, the suspect, and charged him with robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

