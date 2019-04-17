NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —

Newport News police arrested a man for possibly abusing his 3-month-old son.

According to police, the infant's mother noticed the child was being fussy and not moving his arm after she had picked the child up from his father.

She took her son to a local hospital on April 11, where the staff found multiple injuries on the infant.

Hospital staff then called Newport News Police. Child Protective Services and Newport News Special Victim Unit were also notified.

Police investigated and on Monday, arrested the child’s father, 23-year-old Dashawn Lakeem Bradshaw. Bradshaw is charged with assault, child abuse, and child neglect.