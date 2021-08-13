Four hurt in three-vehicle crash in Newport News

Friday's accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Atkinson Boulevard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Several people were hurt -- including one serious injury -- following a three-vehicle crash in Newport News on Friday afternoon.

Newport News Police say the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Atkinson Boulevard.

One of the drivers, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Three other people were also hospitalized, but are expected to be OK.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.