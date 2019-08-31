NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Richneck neighborhood on Saturday.

A call of a domestic situation in the 800 block of Henrico Court came in around 11:09 a.m., police said.

Officers talked to a person who said a roommate pointed a firearm at them.

Officers attempted to talk to the roommate, a woman, and get her out of the residence but she refused.

A tactical situation was called at 2:32 p.m. and the incident continues.

Earlier, dispatch reported a stabbing in that same location overnight.