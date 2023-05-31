This Newport News beach found to have a harmful amount of bacteria

The district said that the samples they collected showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded state water quality standards, for the second time in a month.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A beach in Newport News has been found to contain a harmful amount of bacteria, for a second time this month.

The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for King-Lincoln Park Beach.

In its advisory, the district said that the samples they collected on May 30 showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

They advise that you avoid swimming in the water until further notice.

This is actually the second advisory that's been issued for King-Lincoln Park Beach in a month. The Peninsula Health District also sent out an advisory to not swim on May 24, which was canceled the next day because bacteria reached a normal level.

Unfortunately, the bacteria level has risen back up to an unsafe level.

The district studies the water to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters. While these organisms don't necessarily cause illness, studies indicate that they are closely related to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.