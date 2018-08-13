NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Harpersville Road Car Wash in Newport News stayed open Monday even after a car was caught on surveillance running into the building.

Brandon De La Garza, the owner, said it happened Saturday morning. He said the two seen in the surveillance video drove into the building, washed their car, and then drove off.

"The girl driving pulls up real slow then all of a sudden just hits the gas and then slams into the wall here and the other lady is basically holding onto the steering wheel through the window," he said, describing them as a possible mother-daughter duo.

Another camera angle caught one of them — close-up.

"I think it's the front bumper that hit there. It pushed the whole wall in to at least here so all of that has to be replaced. I thought maybe it could be fixed but the brick mason says it's garbage," said De La Garza.

De La Garza said this will cost him around $5,000 to fix, but he's hoping the pair in the video will own-up to what happened.

"What's really disappointing is to see her leave and her daughter learns the lesson of we messed up, but let's hide it and that's wrong," he said.

De La Garza believes the two caught on video may live nearby because he saw it turn onto Harpersville Road, and drive towards the neighborhoods in the area.

He said he plans to file a police report.

