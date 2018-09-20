NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- — Business owners in Newport News said they’re fed up with road construction in front of their business.

Construction crews are working to raise the road at Warwick and Bland Boulevards to reduce flooding.

But business owners like David Coman said they've had enough. Coman is the owner of Viking Burger. He opened the restaurant almost four years ago, but now he's worried about its future.

Coman said construction and traffic are keeping people away from his business. His main concerns are the lane closure and orange barrels along Warwick Boulevard, which he said blocked the entrance to his restaurant at one point.

Coman said he's lost about $5,000 in revenue since construction started. He's since shared his frustration on Facebook.

“Every single entrance was blocked, how does that happen?” Coman asked. “Between 12 and 1, it's so backed up people leave because they don't have time to wait.”

Jennifer Bacon at Flakey's Bakery and Cafe said there are no signs to warn drivers where the entrances are.

“By the time they realize there's a second entrance, they bypass us."

In an email sent this week to the general manager of Viking Burger, the Assistant Director of Engineering Craig Galant said the city coordinated with the contractor to adjust the barrels, giving drivers easier access in and out of businesses.

The city's also coordinating with the contractor to have his subcontractor finish the concrete work for the entrances along the northbound lanes first, so they can move the barrels as soon as possible.

The lane closure has been in place for two months. A city spokesperson says construction crews plan to lift the lane closure in front of the businesses in two weeks.

The contractor, Basic Construction, sent letters to business owners last June letting them know about the start of construction. Construction started last July and is supposed to wrap up in November.

