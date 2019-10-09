NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Relief and donations for the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian are coming from all over, including Newport News.

Chesapeake Bay Packing, along with other vendors and businesses, are collecting a boatload of relief supplies to send to the Abaco Islands.

Supplies include water, diapers, supplies, paper goods and more.

Rick Robins said two local scallop boat captains will take a 92-foot scallop boat called the Ocean Fox over to the Abaco Islands.

The boats are owned and being sent by Lars Vinjerud II with Fleet Fisheries. Chesapeake Bay Packing donated children’s clothing. Hampton Roads Plumbing donated a truckload of water. Riverside Paper donated a truckload of cleaning supplies and paper product and Marine Specialty Painting donated a load of diapers.

“I think it will be a powerful experience the captains won't forget,” Robins said. “To hear the stories about these families and what they went through breaks your heart.”

The boat belongs to the owner of Fleet Fisheries, a wholesale seafood distributor in New Bedford, Massachusetts. However, the boat is homeported in Newport News. The owner owns a fleet of scallop boats that pack with Chesapeake Bay Packing. He donated two boats and crew and fuel to go down to the Bahamas.

The Ocean Fox is going out Friday, and Robins said they hope to send out another boat next week, with food supplies and canned goods.

Robins said they're reaching out to even more businesses so they can fill that second boat to capacity.

“To send a couple of boats of relief supplies touches everyone here,” Robins said.

If you would like to donate you can contact Chesapeake Bay Packing at 757-244-8440.