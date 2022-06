The First Baptist Church Denbigh has invited the candidates for mayor and city council. The event will start at 7 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The First Baptist Church Denbigh will host a nonpartisan forum on Monday for community members to hear what the candidates for mayor and city council have to say.

The event at 3628 Campbell Road in Newport News will begin at 7 p.m.

The church said it aims to provide candidates an opportunity to enlighten the public on their platforms and give community members a chance to hear what each candidate is promising if elected.