Newport News celebrates their 'champions' after difficult school year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wednesday night, Newport News Public Schools, along with city leaders, celebrated their own "champions" at Todd Stadium.

Over the last year, students and teachers have dealt with a lot. 13News Now has told you about school shootings, weapons making their way onto school campuses and teacher shortages stretching educators thin.

The "City of Champions" celebration was all about making sure the achievements of their students and teachers don't get overshadowed.

"We get to celebrate our children. They’re all champions, right? Just in different ways," said Newport News Teacher of the Year Chanda Woods.

Between artwork, high school choirs, and elementary school drumlines, there was something for all 3,000 teachers, students and parents to enjoy.

"We have some of them showcasing things that they do, events that they’re in," said School Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law.

Sixth grader Henry Bennett said he’s happy to be celebrating his peers' accomplishments in academics, arts, athletics and leadership.

"I think of it as a communitywide bonding session. A session where anyone of any type, any race, can come together and be as one," he said.

Beyond the instruments, singing and awards, Woods said it’s hard to ignore the difficult year the division has had.

"Let’s just be honest, our district has had an unprecedented event that has been negative," Woods said.

In January, a first grader shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in her Richneck Elementary School classroom. Police say it was intentional.

"Nights like this bring us together and help us focus on the positive things because we’re all still hurting and we’re all still reeling from what has happened," said Woods.

Surles-Law said she wants people to see that celebrations like this one are what define the division.

"What happened to our division in January is not indicative of who we are," she said.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones agreed that they want to elevate the good.

"We're the fifth largest city in Virginia and yet, we haven't been able to tell our story. If we don't tell our story, then someone else is going to do that. Newport News is really a city that is built on breakthroughs," the mayor said.

All three said they don't want the bad news, even beyond Newport News, to overshadow the good their students are putting into the world.

"This is what it’s about. It’s about bringing our community together and being able to show the best that we have to offer," said Surles-Law.

As the students are finishing their finals in Newport News, the school board is still searching for their next superintendent.