Newport News police are investigating a bank robbery on Monday.

Officers tweeted that they were on the scene at the SunTrust Bank located in the 11800 block of Canon Boulevard, in City Center at Point Oyster.

The Newport News Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 3:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect involved is described as a white man who stands at about 5‘5“ tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and ball cap. Police said he also had a with a scruffy beard.

The man passed a note to a clerk in the SunTrust demanding money. Newport News Police Department said that during the robbery the suspect implied he has a firearm, but he didn't pull it out during the robbery.

The man was able to get away with cash before police arrived on the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.