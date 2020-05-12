Newport News church giving away 200 turkeys and food packages

At the First Church of Newport News, it's all about giving back to the community.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The holidays are all about giving back, and First Church of Newport News is giving away 200 frozen turkeys, Saturday morning.

Senior Pastor Rodney Johnson said he was motivated to help after seeing the hardship in his community, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's more to doing ministry than just being in the four walls of the church," Johnson said.

"It is absolutely heart-wrenching. It is heartbreaking to see the hardships that this pandemic has created on so many families."

Today, volunteers are bundled up against the chilly morning weather to help families who may have fallen on hard times, this holiday season.

Johnson said he has seen the need in his community, grow.

His church hosts a weekly food giveaway program and he's witnessed a lot of hardship since the pandemic started.

He said this giveaway is a way to boost efforts to help.

"We know that this service is not going to completely alleviate the problems that people may be facing. We do pray and hope that it is going to give everyone a ray of hope that better days are ahead," he said.

The church bought 200 frozen turkeys with donated money.

"The congregation, they have contributed overwhelmingly," Johnson said. "We went to Costco, we went to BJs, we went to Food Lion -- you name it."

And of course, they also bought some holiday side dishes to give out with the turkeys.

"Macaroni and cheese, we have green beans, we have desserts," Johnson said.

It's a drive-thru, so community members can stay in their cars as volunteers load it up with food.

Johnson said his church wanted to do what it could to ease the burdens many have.

"And to let people know that we are just as concerned about their physical wellbeing as we are about their spiritual wellbeing," he said.

He added he's grateful to be in a position where he can give back to people who need help.