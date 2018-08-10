NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — When the severity of Hurricane Florence’s aftermath down south became more apparent, people on the Peninsula felt the urge to help.

"It's getting better down there, but at the end of the day, there's still millions of people without power,” said Micah Owens, sales manager with All My Sons Moving & Storage. “From what I've heard there are still hundreds of people in homeless shelters."

Owens and his staff answered the call to lend a hand to those in North Carolina after a request from a local church. He says a member of New Beech Grove Baptist simply asked for help.

"They had all of the supplies and they needed trucks... well, we're a moving company," Owens said.

Two of the company’s trucks were loaned free of charge. Crews left Monday morning for Wilmington.

The church has been collecting dozens of cases of water, detergent, canned goods and clothes for the victims a few weeks after the storm hit.

"Those people have lost everything and the least we can do is send a few trucks to help them out," said Owens.

The supplies will be dropped off at local churches in affected areas of the city.

The team plans to take the roughly four-hour drive, then drop everything off and come right back to Newport News.

