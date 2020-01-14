Newport News City Council to discuss putting cameras on school buses

If an ordinance were enacted, Newport News Public Schools could equip their entire school bus fleet with cameras to catch drivers who pass by stopped buses.

Newport News City Council members could possibly adopt a new ordinance to put cameras on city school buses.

Viral videos displaying drivers who speed by stopped school buses has prompted many school systems and cities across the country to take action.

That includes Newport News Public Schools. They requested approval from the city council to begin an enforcement program. This program includes placing cameras on their buses to identify drivers who pass stopped school buses in order to take legal action against those drivers.

If the city council were to approve this request, it would allow the school system to equip 335 school buses with a camera enforcement system. Then, a position within the Newport News Police Department would be created to identify drivers who pass school buses illegally.

According to state law, localities can enact laws that would fine drivers $250 for passing stopped school buses. The state code also permits Virginia school divisions to operate video monitoring systems for this specific purpose.