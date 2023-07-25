Newport News city council votes to remove city manager

The vote to remove Cindy Rohlf from her position was unanimous, 7-0. Assistant City Manager Alan Archer was named acting city manager.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News will need a new city manager.

That's after its city council approved a separation and severance agreement for Cindy Rohlf at its meeting on Tuesday evening.

The vote to remove Rohlf from her position was unanimous, 7-0. Assistant City Manager Alan Archer was named acting city manager in the interim.

It's not immediately clear why city council voted to remove Rohlf, who had held her position since 2017.

Mayor Jones declined to be interviewed, but issued this statement:

My colleagues on City Council and I thank Cindy Rolf for her dedicated service to the City of Newport News. Cindy's vision and leadership have been instrumental in transformative projects that have taken place in the city, including the Choice Neighborhood Initiative in our Southeast Community, investments in our employees, expanded Human Services projects, and innovative workforce development programs.

During this time of transition, Alan Archer will serve as Acting City Manager. Alan has more than 30 years of municipal management experience, including 17 as Assistant City Manager in Newport News. Alan will work with employees, citizens, and businesses to ensure the continuity of city operations and continued investments in our community.

We will contract with a firm to conduct a nationwide search for our next City Manager.

City Council and I are dedicated to having a citizen committee to provide input in this process, as we seek to hire a new leader to guide our city into the future.