Newport News City Hall closed due to HVAC issue, crews work to fix damage

A city spokesperson said a valve on the cooling tower froze, causing water to overflow and flood the top three floors.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Hall was closed Tuesday due to an HVAC system issue.

According to a city spokesperson, a valve on the cooling tower froze. That valve is supposed to stop water from reaching a certain level. Instead, water began to overflow and flooded parts of the top three floors.

The spokesperson said the issue caused significant water damage to multiple floors inside city hall. A restoration company was still onsite hours later to fix the issue.

Several signs leading up to every entry point of the building will stop you in your tracks to tell you city hall is closed today.

A woman walking out of the city hall who didn’t want to go on camera said she had an appointment with the code compliance department and didn’t know the building had closed for the day. She said it’s a bit frustrating that she has to re-schedule some important business.

Dripping water could be seen from parts of the building. That's due to the HVAC system, according to a security guard.

All city employees scheduled to report to city hall are either working from home or tasked with a duty from their supervisor. City leaders will meet this afternoon to determine if the building can re-open on Wednesday.

The closure only impacts the city hall building. All other city offices and facilities are opened as scheduled.