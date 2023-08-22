Newport News city leaders holding public forum on homelessness

Tuesday, at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Newport News leaders are hosting a public forum for residents to discuss thoughts and ideas on homelessness.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News residents are invited to discuss homelessness in a public forum Tuesday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Newport News leaders are hosting a public forum for residents to discuss their thoughts and ideas concerning the homelessness issue in the city.

The city will provide information and data about homelessness while bringing up local resources available to unhoused people, "The meeting will begin with a presentation on statistics related to homelessness in Newport News, regionally and beyond. The panel will then discuss available community resources and respond to questions and suggestions from guests."

The event is being moderated by Regina Brayboy, Senior Fellow and Head of the Heath Care Forum of the Human Capital Center with The Conference Board.

The city says that "panelists include members of the Newport News Police Department, Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center, The Planning Council, Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, United Way of Virginia Peninsula, and ForKids."