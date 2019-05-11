NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News city vehicle was involved in a two-car crash on Tuesday.

The Newport News Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane for a crash around 4:50 p.m.

The incident involved a gold Toyota Camry and a city vehicle.

Police said the city vehicle was headed southbound on Jefferson Avenue and the Camry was traveling northbound before jumping the median and striking the city vehicle head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what is reported to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and the lane has been cleared.