Newport News council members told to pay back money after misusing city credit cards

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some Newport News council members were ordered to reimburse the city for misusing city credit cards.

Through the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA), 13News Now obtained a memo from the city attorney to the former city manager that flags several charges on the city cards.

Among the flagged charges are meals, air travel, hotel reservations, a personal LinkedIn subscription, and other things unrelated to city council duties. The charges range from $33 to $2,700.

Those told to reimburse the city are Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany and council members John Eley, Patricia Woodbury, and Cleon Long.