Newport News council members told to pay back money after misusing city credit cards

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some Newport News council members were ordered to reimburse the city for misusing city credit cards.
Through the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA), 13News Now obtained a memo from the city attorney to the former city manager that flags several charges on the city cards.
Among the flagged charges are meals, air travel, hotel reservations, a personal LinkedIn subscription, and other things unrelated to city council duties. The charges range from $33 to $2,700.
Those told to reimburse the city are Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany and council members John Eley, Patricia Woodbury, and Cleon Long.
According to credit card documents, all four council members have paid the city back.