How a Newport News counseling center blends behavioral science with faith

For 50 years, Peninsula Pastoral Counseling Center has combined science with spirituality while remaining sensitive to personal beliefs.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A counseling center that blends behavioral science with faith is celebrating five decades of service this year.

"The approach that we take in counseling is really to invite the whole person into the room: mind, body, and spirit. So, you don't have to leave any one of those at the door," Becky Glass, executive director of Peninsula Pastoral Counseling Center, said.

The nonprofit was founded in 1973 by a group of clergy and laity to be a mental health resource for the community.

"We have a psychologist, a licensed clinical social worker," Glass said. "We also have marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors."

The center's staff is prepared to provide counseling and consultation within the context of faith.

"We train all of our therapists in spiritually integrated psychotherapy," Glass said. "We're going to ask about your whole self and what are the resources you have."

"And for some, spirituality is an important resource to them, and our counselors are prepared to work with people of all faiths," Glass said. "And some people do not want spirituality to be included, and we respect that."

Counseling sessions are held in-person or available via telehealth, which Glass said now makes up about 40% of all sessions since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The center has counselors and therapists available to serve clients of all ages.

"We see children, we see adolescents, we see adults, we see couples, we even see seniors who are coming in," Glass said. "And so, no matter what age you are, there's a place for you."

The center also provides services regardless of a client's ability to pay. Glass said funds raised during the Give Local 757 campaign will help the center keep that commitment to the community as well as support its resident training program.

Client referrals come in from a number of places, including community partner organizations. But Glass said some of the best referrals come from current and former clients themselves.

"We will hear that, 'I came to Peninsula Pastoral Counseling Center because my friend comes here. And she had a good experience, or he had a good experience. And so, I want to give it a try too,'" Glass said.

The center is accepting applications for new clients, team members, volunteers, and partners.

Peninsula Pastoral Counseling Center's 50th-anniversary celebration will be held in the fall. You can keep up with the nonprofit through its website and Facebook page.