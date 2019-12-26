NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire crews battled a fire at a house on Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded sometime after 7 a.m. to the fire at 942 South Avenue. That's in the Carver neighborhood near Jefferson Avenue.

Officials said the fire was under control. It is under investigation.

