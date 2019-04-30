NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An elementary school student is in trouble after bringing a sword to school on Friday.

The 10-year-old from Sedgefield Elementary School brought a sword with him in his backpack. He showed two other students.

Police said the two students told on the other student to the teacher, and School Security secured the sword.

The school contacted the student's parent. In the police report, the parent didn't know the child had taken the sword from their home.

Police said no one was injured or threatened.

The school plans to handle the incident administratively, and juvenile petitions were not obtained.