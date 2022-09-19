Newport News community group offers free rides to the polls during early voting, on Election Day

Anyone who lives from Mercury Blvd to the downtown waterfront can make a reservation online or by calling North End Cabs during early voting and on Election Day.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News-based community group is making it a little easier for people to cast ballots for the November midterm elections.

EmPower All is teaming up with North End Cabs to provide free taxi rides to the polls. It starts with early voting on Friday, Sept. 23, and will last until Election Day itself.

Anyone who lives from Mercury Boulevard to the downtown waterfront can make a reservation online or by calling North End Cabs at 757-244-4000.

You can get a free ride to Newport News City Hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on any day that early voting is open. Be sure to share what time you want to be picked up and if you have any special requests like wheelchair or walker assistance.