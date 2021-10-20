Honoring 12 Newport News police officers who died in the line of duty

The Newport News Police Department held a memorial ceremony honoring the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Wednesday, The Newport News Police Department held a memorial service inside the Calvary Chapel to honor 12 police officers who died in the line of duty.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the officers had compassion and care to protect the citizens of Newport News.

The twelve Newport News police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored by family, friends, and other officers.

Retired Newport News Police officer Carol Schindler remembered her patrol partner and fiancé, Larry Bland.

“On May 13, 1994, he was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop," Schindler said. “I was the first officer on the scene that night."

Schindler said the memorial is a way for her and other loved ones to heal. She says honoring the fallen police officers highlights how officers serve and protect residents every single day.

“This service is very important to me personally and I think it should be important to the citizens of Newport News because of what all the officers do every day. They’re putting their lives on the lines and they should never be forgotten," said Schindler.

The fallen heroes from 1919 to 2020 are remembered.